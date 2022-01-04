AIRIA President calls upon to explore potential of rubber goods manufacturing in NE

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Sawar Dhanania, the newly elected President of All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), has called upon the member fraternity to explore the potential for rubber goods manufacturing activities as well as rubber plantations in the North East.
Taking cue from Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) for the development of rubber plantations in the NE, he urged AIRIA members to look at the possibilities for improving the quality and quantity of natural rubber produced, which in due course would add to the strength of the entire supply chain. The growers and planters are also likely to obtain their due remunerative share for the produces sold, he added.
AIRIA will also explore how efficiently the use and plantation of rubber trees will generate more revenue for growers, inflow foreign exchange and produce furniture through renewable timber replacing the forest timber. It is a new and nascent concept indigenous to this sector, he said, adding that this would lead the way into the future for more production of natural rubber through inspiring the entrepreneurs and planters for replantation through senile plantations.
Considering the industry’s dependence on outside products, he said the Association has approached raw material manufacturers for production of critical purpose synthetic rubber, specialty chemicals etc.
“By 2047, we wish to witness a sound and prosperous rubber ecosystem. We are confident that the Central government and the respective State governments will render all necessary support for Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” Dhanania added.
Shashi Kumar Singh of Osaka Rubber, Mumbai will be the new senior Vice-President and Vipan Mehta of MB Rubber, Ghaziabad will be Vice-President of AIRIA for 2021-22.
