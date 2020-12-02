Akshayakalpa organic milk launched in Chennai

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Akshayakalpa, a certified organic milk brand from Karnataka, has entered the Chennai market with a range of organic dairy products. It has been selling milk on a trial basis since July and got positive feedback from customers for the full-fledged launch today, said Shashi Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of Akshayakalpa, which is backed by investors such as Lok Capital and Venture Dairy.
It now plans to invest over ₹15 crore in the next couple of years in Uthiramerur Chengalpattu district to expand Akshayakalpa’s farmer network in the region, setting up a plant and building a robust delivery network to service Chennai, he told newspersons in a virtual press meet.
“Our aim is to provide 10,000 Chennai households per day with fresh organic milk by March 2021,” he said. Akshayakalpa has already infused over ₹100 crore in Tiptur near Shivamogga to service the Bangalore market, he added.
Akshayakalpa caters to 1,000 households per day with organic milk and products via its App and its products are also available in more than 150 retails stores across the city. Soon organic products such as special flavoured milk and buttermilk, organic yoghurt and vegetables will be available, he said.
Akshayakalpa ensures cows at its supplier farms are fed fodder that grows in the farm itself. The farms are infused with deep technology, 100 per cent machine-based contactless gentle milking, free range space, chillers, bio-gas plants to generate electricity and provide manure for farms, IoT based systems to monitor number of farms. All this results in organic milk being completely untouched by human hand, antibiotic and hormone free, he said.
“We want to transform livelihood focused farming to a wealth opportunity for farmers. Our mission is to have 1,000 organic dairy farms operated by farmers and each farm producing 250 litres of organic milk every day,” he said.
The Covid-19 pandemic did not affect the company’s business, which grew 5-6 per cent month-on month. “We hope to end the year 2020-2021 with revenue of nearly ₹110 crore as against ₹61 crore in the previous fiscal,” he said.
