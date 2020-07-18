‘Amul’ brand sales cross ₹52,000 crore in 2019-20

Dairy major, Amul marketer, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd has registered a turnover of ₹38,542 crore for the financial year 2019-20, showng a growth of 17 per cent over previous year.

The sales turnover has jumped by nearly five times in the past decade from ₹8,005 crore in 2009-10 to ₹38,542 crore in 2019-20. The rise is attributed to the dairy major's rapid expansion in both - processing capacities and product portfolio.

The group turnover of the dairy giant combining the turnover of all the constituent member unions and GCMMF for all products sold under the Amul brand has exceeded ₹52,000 crore, or $7 billion, the dairy cooperative informed after its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Anand on Saturday.

GCMMF has set a goal to achieve a group business turnover of ₹1 lakh crore by 2024-25 - eyeing a slot in the top three dairy players in the world.

Amul’s growth

Amul was ranked 18th largest dairy organization of the world in 2011, which has improved to 9th currently.

Ramsinh Parmar, chairman, GCMMF informed that during the last decade, milk procurement has witnessed a phenomenal increase of 138% from 90.93 Lakhs Liters Per Day (LLPD) in the year 2009-10 to 215.96 LLPD in the year 2019-20.

"This enormous growth was a result of the high milk procurement price paid to our farmer-members which has increased by 127% from ₹337 per kg fat in the year 2009-10 to ₹765 per kg fat in the year 2019-20," Parmar stated.

He further added that during this global pandemic, Amul cooperatives have converted the crisis into an opportunity.

"In the lockdown period, milk unions of Gujarat procured an additional 35 lakh litres of milk per day, which means, we have given around ₹800 crore extra to the rural milk producers," Parmar said.

Jetha Bharwad, Vice Chairman, GCMMF expressed confidence of India retaining its numero-uno position in milk production in the world with an annual growth rate of 5.5% during the last three to four years as against global milk production growth of 2%.

Self-sufficient

India contributes almost 50 per cent of the global growth in milk production. He added that India produces milk worth ₹8 lakh crores which is more than the total value of all pulses and grains put together.

"As a nation, we are now completely “Átma-nirbhar” or self-sufficient in the dairy sector, since our dairy farmers produce enough milk to fulfill the country’s demand for milk and dairy products," he said.

On the Government of India's ₹15,000 crore dairy infrastructure fund for the establishment of supply chain and dairy plants for enhancing the dairy and milk processing capacity, R S Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF said that the fund will support Indian dairy industry to build around 4 to 5 crore litres of extra processing capacity.

"These extra five crore litres of milk collected and processed by the organised dairy industry will provide livelihood to approximately 30 lakh people in rural India. This is really the need of the hour, when hundreds of thousands of people have migrated back to their villages from urban centres," Sodhi said.

Since past year saw lot of engagement and speculations about India joining the global trade alliance putting milk producers' interests at risk, the GCMMF Board and Chairman on behalf of the 36 lakh milk producer members of Gujarat, expressed gratitude to the central government , for not joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and considering the interests of 10 crore dairy farmers of the country.