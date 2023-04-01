Amul marketer Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), has implemented an upward revision in fresh Amul milk prices by ₹2 per litre across the variants sold in the Gujarat market.

In February this year, the dairy major had hiked ₹3 per litre across India, barring Gujarat.

The increased prices will be effective immediately from April 1, 2023.

The last price revision was done in August 2022, when Amul had hiked ₹2 per litre. Since February 2022, its prices have jumped by ₹8 per litre across categories.

Revised prices

The price rise is applicable to fresh liquid milk sold in pouches under Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Cow, and Amul A2 Buffalo milk.

After the hike, full cream Amul Gold will cost ₹64 per litre, Amul Shakti will cost ₹58 and Amul Taaza will cost ₹52 per litre. Amul Tea special will cost ₹60 per litre as against ₹58 earlier.

In February this year, Amul implemented a price hike for markets like Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.