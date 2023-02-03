AhmedabadGujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the marketer of Amul milk, on Friday announced upward revision in fresh Amul milk prices by ₹3 per litre across the country barring Gujarat.

The increased prices will be effective immediately from February 3, 2023, across all Indian markets, where Amul markets its fresh milk.

The last price revision was done in August 2022, when Amul had hiked ₹2 per litre. Since February 2022 Amul milk prices have jumped by ₹6 per litre across categories.

The price rise will be applicable to fresh liquid milk sold in pouches under the brands Amul Gold, Amul Tazaa, Amul Cow, and Amul A2 Buffalo milk.

Under the revised prices, Amul Taaza will cost ₹54 per litre, Amul Gold ₹66 per litre, Amul Cow milk ₹56 and A2 buffalo milk will cost ₹70/ litre.

The dairy cooperative claims that it follows a policy to pass on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and & milk products to the milk producers.

Amul markets its milk in Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal among other States, besides its home ground Gujarat.

