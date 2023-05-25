After the recent controversy between Amul and Nandini over milk in Karnataka, it is now between Amul and Aavin in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement from Aavin’s milk shed area immediately.

In a letter, Stalin brought to Shah’s attention the issues arising from milk procurement by the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (AMUL) in Tamil Nadu. Till now, AMUL was just selling their products through their outlets in the State.

In Tamil Nadu, like in other States, a three-tier dairy cooperative system has been functioning since 1981, benefitting the rural milk producers and consumers. Aavin is our apex cooperative marketing federation.

Under the ambit of the Aavin co-operative, 9,673 Milk Producers Co-operative Societies are procuring 35 lakh litres of milk per day about 4.5 lakh members. Under this current arrangement, the milk producers are assured of remunerative and uniform prices throughout the year by the cooperative societies. To increase and sustain milk production in the State, Aavin provides producers with cattle feed, fodder, mineral mixture, animal health care and breeding services. In addition, it ensures the supply of quality milk and milk products to consumers at the lowest prices, thereby improving the rural producers livelihood and meeting the consumers nutritional requirements.

“Recently, it has come to our notice that the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Amul), has utilised their multi-state cooperative license, to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri District and has planned to procure milk through FPOs and SHGs in and around Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts in our State,” Stalin said.

The decision of AMUL to operate in Tamil Nadu is unfortunate, detrimental to the interest of Aavin and will create unhealthy competition between the cooperatives.



Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states and are better placed to engage and… pic.twitter.com/yn2pKINofO — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 25, 2023

It has been a norm in India to let cooperatives thrive without infringing on each other’s milk-shed area. Such cross-procurement goes against the spirit of ‘Operation White Flood’ and will exacerbate consumer problems given the prevailing milk shortage scenario in the country. This act of AMUL infringes on Aavin’s milk shed area, which has been nurtured in true cooperative spirit over decades.

This move by AMUL will create unhealthy competition between cooperatives procuring and marketing milk and milk products. Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states. They are better placed to engage and nurture producers and cushion consumers from arbitrary price hikes, Stalin said.

“I request your urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect,” Stalin urged Shah.