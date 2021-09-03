APEDA, ICAR to promote commercial cultivation, exports

To promote commercial cultivation and exports of processable varieties of millets, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products’ Export Development Authority (APEDA) has signed a MoU with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research (ICAR-IIMR).

The MoU also envisages creation of market linkages with farmers as well as Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs), according to an official statement. “A joint coordination committee with representatives from APEDA and ICAR-IIMR would be set up to achieve the goals envisaged under the MoU,” the release stated.

Profiling of millets growers or farmers in all major growing regions of the country and strengthening of seed supply chain would be taken up by ICAR-IIMR. A Millet Export Promotion Forum, in collaboration with all the key stakeholders, for identifying export clusters to source sizeable quantities of produce, and for linking stakeholders with FPOs, would be set up jointly.

The objective of the MoU is to build an export-centric ecosystem with the requisite supply chain linkages, technological repository, clinical studies, awareness creation, policy changes and pipeline of entrepreneurs, the release added.

Both APEDA and ICAR-IIMR would work for developing knowledge on understanding of markets, consumer preferences, emerging segments, analyse export competitiveness, price volatility of markets and market intelligence on standards, regulations and trade policies.

The organisations would jointly develop an export strategy and accordingly conduct training programme for the existing millet processors and entrepreneurs on various export policies and schemes for increasing exports.