Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will collaborate with Lulu Group – the international retail hypermarket chain – to promote Indian nutritional millets and value-added products in West Asia.

An MoU in this regard was signed by Tarun Bajaj, Director, APEDA, and VI Saleem, COO, Lulu Hypermarket LLC, at Gulfood 2023 in Dubai for the promotion of millets in GCC countries.

Publicity platform

The MoU was signed In the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE; M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA; Aman Puri, Consul General of India; MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman & Managing Director of LuLu Group International (LLC).

The MoU was signed in order to popularise millet products and value-added products around the world during the International Year of Millet 2023. This will facilitate promotional activities for millet products and allow India to display millets and their value-added products, ready-to-eat products in international retail chains sourced from FPOs/FPCs/SC/ST/Women entrepreneurs/Start-ups/new entrepreneurs, and so on, providing these products with a platform for publicity in importing countries.

APEDA will assist manufacturers in sending various millet product samples to Lulu Hypermarkets. Lulu will make it easier to showcase various millet-based products in its hypermarkets, including ready-to-eat and ready-to-serve millet products.

