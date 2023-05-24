Apollo Tyres is now sourcing 100 per cent of its natural rubber supplies from companies who have committed to sustainability throughout the supply chain, aligning with the code of conduct set out by the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR).

The new initiative, which came into full effect recently and forms part of Apollo Tyres’ Global Sustainability Strategy, applies to the supply of natural rubber to the company’s two European production facilities in the Netherlands and Hungary.

The new commitment has already led to significant changes in Apollo Tyres’ European supply chain, with the company establishing new natural rubber supply agreements with businesses that have sustainable sourcing or traceable-to-plantation policies.

As a result, all tyres produced at Apollo Tyres’ facilities in Europe, will now be made using natural rubber sourced from suppliers that have a commitment to the GPSNR policy framework — avoiding unsustainable practices that might negatively impact the climate, wildlife, human rights and local economies.

Rising demand

“Global demand for tyres is on the rise, driven by increasing automobile sales and the growth of ride-hailing services, and we are determined to ensure that we — and the suppliers we rely upon — grow in a sustainable way,” says Benoit Rivallant, President and CEO of Apollo Tyres Europe. “Natural Rubber is an environment friendly raw material, but only if it’s sourced sustainably. It’s our job to work with companies across the value chain to ensure total transparency and help the tyre industry manage its environmental and societal impacts.”

Founded in 2018, the GPSNR is an international, multi-stakeholder, voluntary membership organisation with a mission to lead improvements in the socio-economic and environmental impact of the natural rubber value chain. The organisation has over 200 members representing more than 55 per cent of the global natural rubber value chain, including tyre makers, automakers and raw material producers.

