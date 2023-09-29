Aquaconnect, a full-stack aquaculture platform with embedded fintech that uses satellite remote sensing and artificial intelligence to enable market linkage for stakeholders in the fish and shrimp farming industry, has entered West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh markets as part of strengthening its domestic presence.

A media statement said Aquaconnect also expanded its “AquaPartner” network four times in the last 15 months. ‘AquaPartners’ are rural entrepreneurs who provide last-mile assistance to the farmers such as farm advisory, access to feed and other farm inputs in the farm vicinity. One ‘AquaPartner’ can assist around 100 farmers.

Aquaconnect’s expansion to West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh fortifies its presence across six major aquaculture production States, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat, the statement said. This move is in line with Aquaconnect’s goal of optimising its service offerings to enable market access for farmers to purchase innovative farm input brands and growing stronger in the pre-harvest aquaculture value chain by tripling its ‘AquaPartners’ network by the end of this year, it said.

Ripe for disruption

Quoting Karthivelan Selvaraj, Chief Operating Officer of Aquaconnect, the statement said West Bengal is the second-largest fish-producing State, contributing approximately 14 per cent to India’s total production and Uttar Pradesh follows closely as the third-largest with a 7 per cent contribution. “Despite India being a leading seafood exporter, the domestic market is ripe for disruption. Expanding into these states is a strategic move to address this untapped potential. It aligns with our vision of establishing the largest aquaculture platform through our robust phygital distribution network. Combining satellite remote sensing technologies with Artificial Intelligence and amplifying our AquaPartners network, we are committed to bring transparency in the aquaculture value chain and enabling market linkage between stakeholders.

“By pioneering this transformative approach in these states, we are making a significant stride towards creating a more interconnected and streamlined ecosystem. We aim to promote sustainability and catalyse progress, gradually contributing to the broader growth of aquaculture in India,” Selvaraj said.