Agritech firm Arya.ag has joined forces with Bayer CropScience in a strategic collaboration aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture.

The partnership aims to scale up a sustainable crop production model that optimizes resource utilization and delivers definable and economic benefits to all farmers, farmer producer organisations and other stakeholders involved in the food value chain. The partnership reflects the commitment of both companies to provide access to sustainable agriculture practices for farmers across India, Arya.ag said in a statement. .

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, and under the MoU, Arya.ag and Bayer CropScience will work together on several projects to achieve their sustainability goals. Arya.ag will offer its services to Bayer’s network of farmers through its e-market platforms in the identified territory, establishing a market linkage partnership between the two companies and benefiting farmers with better access to services.

“We are excited to partner with Bayer CropScience to promote sustainable agricultural practices to create a positive impact at the grassroots. This partnership will help us leverage our integrated grain commerce platform and enable access to customized advisory and financial services for farmers” said Anand Chandra, Co-Founder, Arya.ag.

Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, Country Divisional Head - CropScience Division of Bayer for India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, said, “Smallholder famers are an integral part of the agriculture system and advancements in farming are key to their growth. Through our partnership with Arya.ag, we aim to bring the latest innovations and agri-focused technology to smallholders across India while staying true to Bayer’s vision of ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’.”