Grain commerce platform Arya.ag has partnered with Shivalik Small Finance Bank to assist farmers, agro-processors, and micro-enterprises financially. Through this partnership, Arya.ag acts as a business correspondent for the bank to facilitate over ₹200 crore in warehouse receipt financing in the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Anand Chandra, Co-founder of Arya.ag, said, “Our partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank highlights our commitment to empowering farmers and MSMEs traditionally underserved by formal banking. This partnership offers assurance to financial institutions and creates a more inclusive ecosystem for small agri-stakeholders.”

The initiative will help expand the bank’s reach, bringing essential funding to the agricultural ecosystem across India. Partnerships like these democratise access to financial services, ensuring equitable pricing and a consistent supply of credit for farmers and Agri MSMEs, the company said.

Anshul Swami, Managing Director and CEO of Shivalik Small Finance Bank said, “Our partnership with Arya.ag aligns seamlessly with our vision of focusing on underserved segments through digitally focused, affordable products. Arya.ag’s expertise and dedication have provided an additional layer of professional assurance at all levels, increasing our reach and market penetration at a never-before speed. Together, we are happy to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.”