ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode and Tata Trusts have come together to develop and support spice value chains in the North Eastern Hill region.

In a pilot study, the joint project with pan India coverage will focus on Assam, Nagaland and Mizoram in the NEH region for transforming ginger and turmeric value chain.

As part of the programme, a detailed baseline study has been completed in the project locations at Kamrup (Assam), Kiphire (Nagaland) and Aizwal (Mizoram). Field visits, farmer survey, market study and soil sample analysis were conducted as part of the study aimed at understanding the constraints and designing intervention strategies suited for the region.

IISR is working closely with the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML) and North East Initiative Development Agency, two associate organizations of Tata Trusts, for implementing the programme.

R Dinesh, Director, IISR said the project will go a long way in catering to the technology needs of the region and play a facilitative role in developing the potential of the NEH region for spice production.

According to Chitore Guha Sarkar, Head Agriculture Development, Rural Upliftment Theme, Tata Trusts, the collaborative effort is expected to generate significant spread effects through farmer-to-farmer knowledge dissemination and capacity building.

The extant farming practices of ginger and turmeric in the project locations were not conducive for efficient production. Apart from varietal improvement, the scientists have also identified critical crop management components for improving productivity. The information from the baseline study will be used to develop location specific packages of practices for ginger and turmeric. The project also envisages master training programmes, front line demonstrations and farmer training for capacity building.

