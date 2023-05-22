India’s marine fish landing in 2022 registered a 15 per cent increase at 3.49 million tonnes compared to the figure in 2021. An increase of 28 per cent was reported in 2022 compared to the pandemic year in 2020.

Tamil Nadu regained the first place in fish landings with 7.22 lakh tonnes accounting for 21 per cent, followed by Karnataka (6.95 lakh tonnes) and Kerala (6.87 lakh tonnes).

Gujarat, occupying the top two slots in previous years, was the fourth (5.03 lakh tonnes) in fish landings, recording a nearly 13 per cent drop compared to the 2021 landings due to lower fishing efforts and trade-related issues.

Average unit price down

The estimated value of marine fish landings during 2022 at the landing centre level was ₹58,247 crore (8.57 per cent increase over 2021) and at the retail centre level was ₹79,865 crore (4.21 per cent increase over 2021). The average unit price per kg of fish at the landing centre was ₹166.90 (5.69 per cent decrease over 2021) and at the retail centre was ₹228.84 (5.55 per cent decrease over 2021).

Marine fish resources with topmost landings in 2022 were Indian mackerel, with a contribution of 3.28 lakh tonnes; Oil sardine with 2.51 lakh tonnes; Ribbon fishes, 2.27 lakh tonnes; Cephalopods, 2.06 lakh tonnes and Threadfin breams, 1.99 lakh tonnes.

The year 2022 had been a comeback year of sorts for the oil sardine, one of the most preferred marine fishes in the country. Its landings witnessed an increase of 188 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021 and secured second position among the marine resources in quantity landed.

Oil sardines surge

Lesser sardines, the topmost contributor for the past two consecutive years, dropped down to sixth position with a reduction of 25 per cent in landings compared to 2021.

In the southern districts of Maharashtra, phenomenal landings of oil sardine by the gears that capture the shoals en masse, catapulted its contribution.

In contrast to the previous years, calm weather conditions favoured continuous fishing activities in 2022. Even though a super cyclone emerged in Bay of Bengal in May, the fishery was unaffected as it was during the period of the fishing ban.

A widespread increase in the contribution by midlevel landing centres was witnessed in Odisha and Maharashtra in comparison to routinely contributing major fishing harbours.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has been tasked with scientific data collection and estimation of marine fish landings to monitor the stock health of the country’s diverse marine fishery resources and aid the planners to take an informed look at the harvest pattern.