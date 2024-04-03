An application built by ITC using Microsoft Copilot templates is making generative AI (artificial intelligence) real for farmers, says a blog post by Pepijn Richter, General Manager, Microsoft Cloud for Retail and Agriculture solutions.

In a blog post titled ‘World Agri-Tech 2024: Pioneering agriculture resilience with AI’, Richter said ITC, a multi-industry enterprise, is making generative AI real for farmers with ‘Krishi Mitra’, an AI copilot showcased at World Agri-Tech 2024.

Mentioning that the app is built using Microsoft Copilot templates, he said it is intended to serve 300,000 farmers in India during its pilot phase, with an anticipated user base of 10 million. With this app, ITC aims to empower farmers with timely and relevant information that can enhance their productivity and profitability, and help them build climate resilience.

Highlighting the functioning of this app, the blog post said the user can pose a question with natural language using a smart phone. The app then promptly delivers a detailed, personalised response, spoken in the user’s local language.

For example, in response to questions about weather conditions or where to sell a harvest, ‘Krishi Mitra’ replies with forecasts and detailed market locations, pricing information, and other relevant details. Through personalised advisories, farmers can make informed decisions, leading to potentially better yields and increased income, Richter’s blog post said.

Supporting various aspects

In addition to conventional farming challenges such as soil fertility and climate, many farmers contend with limited access to agriculture technology and relevant information that can support their work. “Using Krishi Mitra, farmers can gain tailored insights to help them work more efficiently and profitably. The app supports various aspects of farming, such as crop management, pest and disease control, soil health, water conservation, weather forecasting, market linkages, and government programmes,” he said.

Microsoft joined more than 2,500 global leaders and organisations at World Agri-Tech 2024 in San Francisco, California, where they came together to share knowledge about building sustainable agri-food supply chains.

“Reflecting on our continued momentum with partners and customers, we were excited to work with Bayer, ITC, and Headstorm on a mix of new solutions and announcements that uniquely help to address the needs of farmers and agronomists,” he said.