Australia has rejected India’s application to grant a geographical indication (GI) tag for basmati rice on the grounds that it is not grown only in India.

Indian had filed the application in February 2019 for Basmati name and logo.

“Australia has rejected our application for GI,” said M Angamuthu, Chairman, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“We have already filed an appeal. (An) Appeal has been filed before the Federal Court of Australia on February 1, 2023, against Basamti name,” he said.

Ongoing process

APEDA is the authority that promotes exports and takes care of GI registration for Indian products abroad.

“It is (GI registration) an ongoing process and we will appeal again. This will not have any impact on our trade as such,” the APEDA Chairman said.

Australia imports about 50,000 tonnes of basmati annually with shipments of 35,112 tonnes valued at ₹351.78 crore during the April-December period of the current fiscal.