Bayer enters home gardens with mini veg seed packets

Bayer is entering India’s home garden segment with mini packs of its Seminis vegetable seeds.

The home garden segment is vastly underserved with limited choices for farmers and Bayer aims to leverage its broad portfolio of hybrid seeds to provide rural farmers and semi-urban growers greater choice in cultivating their own vegetables, the company said in a statement.

The mini seed packs initially will be launched for vegetables such as bitter gourd, bottle gourd, okra and beans. Gradually, Bayer will extend its mini packs across the entire range of its Seminis hybrid seeds. The mini packs will be available in select agri-retail outlets and Bayer’s Better Life Farming centres across India.

These packs will come in two sizes of 25 seeds and 50 seeds. This will support smallholder farmers with flexibility and affordability to grow various hybrid seed varieties. To ensure awareness on the cultivation of hybrid vegetable seeds and educate growers on the right crop care advisory, Bayer will conduct trainings in markets where it will launch its mini packs.

Bayer will extend its mini packs to cater to kitchen and hobby gardeners in the urban markets in 2021. It will look at collaborating with e-commerce partners and plant nursery e-tailers to extend the reach of its high-quality hybrid seeds to urban markets, the company said.