Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL), one of the leading agrochemical manufacturers in the country, has secured registration for its formulation tailored for paddy cultivation.

In a statement, BAL said the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) has granted registration for the fomulaiton under Section 9(3) to its wholly-owned subsidiary Seedlings India Pvt Ltd. Branded as Defender, the formulation combines Pymetrozine 30 per cent, Dinotefuran 10 per cent, and Pyraclostrobin 20 per cent, providing dual-action protection against insect pests and fungal diseases in paddy crops.

The company claimed the formulation enhances crop health and productivity, offering four times stronger protection against fungal diseases such as Early Blight, Frog eye leaf spot, Alternaria leaf spot, and Alternaria leaf blight compared to conventional solutions. Furthermore, it eradicates Brown Planthopper (BPH), a major threat to paddy crops, ensuring improved yields and crop resilience.

BAL will commence commercial production and sales of the formulation from May 2024. The company, which has an estimated annual business of ₹150 crore, anticipates generating a revenue of approximately ₹80-100 crore initially, with gradual increases expected each year.

This development underscores BAL’s commitment to driving innovation in agriculture and empowering farmers with advanced solutions. The formulation exemplifies this commitment, providing farmers with a potent tool to overcome challenges and achieve success in paddy cultivation.