Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL), a manufacturer of speciality and patented agrochemicals in India, will introduce its patented rice herbicide formulation “Orisulam” in the upcoming kharif season.

A media statement said the BAL group has been granted 9(3) Formulation Indigenous Manufacture (FIM) registration from CIB&RC for its patented formulation Bispyribac Sodium 0.25 per cent plus Penoxsulam 0.25 per cent and Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl 0.20 per cent GR.

The three molecules of this combination belong to ALS (acetolactate synthase) inhibitors herbicide group. The ALS inhibitors disrupt essential amino acid synthesis in weeds providing triple the effectiveness in control of weeds.

Key growth driver

It said that BAL will be introducing this formulation in the upcoming kharif season under the brand name ‘Orisulam’. With an estimated annual business potential of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the rice herbicide segment, BAL anticipates ‘Orisulam’ to be an important growth driver.

Orisulam’s patented triple combination of three molecules ensures weed control of grasses, broad leaves, sedges. It offers a comprehensive strategy with a flexible window of application and the granular formulation has been specially designed for ease of application, the statement said.

BAL group also received 9(3) FIM vs FIT registration for Boscalid 25.2 per cent + Pyraclostrobin 12.8 per cent WG. This fungicidal combination is effective in speciality crops such as grapes for the control of downy mildew and powdery mildew diseases, it added.