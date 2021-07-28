Bhoot Jolokia chillies from Nagaland exported to London

A consignment of ‘Raja Mircha’, also referred to as King Chilli or Bhoot Jolokia, from Nagaland, has been exported to London for the first time.

“This is a major boost to exports of Geographical Indications (GI) products from the north-eastern region,” according to an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

The Agriculture and Processed food production Export Development Authority (APEDA) had collaborated with the Nagaland State Agricultural Marketing Board in sending samples for laboratory testing in June and July and the results were encouraging as it is grown organically.

The consignment of King Chilli, also considered as world’s hottest based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs), was sourced from Tening, part of Peren district, Nagaland and was packed at APEDA-assisted packhouse at Guwahati, the release said.

Exporting fresh King Chilli posed a challenge because of its highly perishable nature, the release noted.

In 2021, APEDA facilitated exports of jackfruits from Tripura to London and Germany, Assam lemon to London, red rice of Assam to the United States and Leteku ‘Burmese grape’ to Dubai.