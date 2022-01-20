BigHaat raises ₹100 crore from JM Financial, BNV

Agri-tech platform BigHaat has raised ₹100 crore in equity from investors led by J M Financial Private Equity in Series B funding.

Existing Japanese investor Beyond Next Ventures has also participated in the latest round of funding.

“We plan to leverage this capital to strengthen our technology offering and expand the footprint towards building an aggressive growth. It’s truly a hallmark event in our fascinating journey as we aspire to build India’s most admirable agtech ecosystem to transform the future of millions of farmers and the agriculture sector in India,” Sateesh Nukala, CEO, BigHaat told Business Line.

Since its inception in 2015, BigHaat has raised close to $17 million, including the latest round.

BigHaat sells agri-inputs such as seeds, agrochemicals and equipment online, and provides advisory among others.

“We are strengthening our footprint in market linkages by building a robust supply chain system leveraging our large farmer network and community,” Nukala added.

BigHaat provides farmers omni-channel access to advisory and agri-inputs through digital touch-points (mobile app/web) or a missed call for non-internet users, and feet-on-street presence.

It offers vernacular advisory for rural users in multiple regional languages. It also provides business intelligence and data analytics for many agri-inputs manufacturers about demand and supply, market feedback, and new market opportunities besides offering direct-to-farmer platform.