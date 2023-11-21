Biofactor, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of bio-fertilizers and macro and micronutrients, has launched a foliar nutrition product ‘Belom’, which helps the crops face droughts and other abiotic stress conditions well and ensure that there are no yield losses. Foliar nutrition is a technique that involves applying dissolved mineral nutrients directly to plant leaves.

LN Reddy, Founder of Biofactor, claimed that the results showed that Belom series products helped the crops sustain yields in drought and other abiotic conditions.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the company would explore opportunities to export the product to other countries.

He said that about one lakh farmers were using Belom series products with foliar nutrition technology.

Biofactor signed an agreement with Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to commercialise nano zinc suspension production technology.

The 10-year-old company, which has 650 employees, has 35 proprietary strains in probiotics and eight patents in nanotechnology.