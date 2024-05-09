Ag-biotech start-up BioPrime AgriSolutions has announced a strategic partnership with crop nutrition company Yara India, a subsidiary of Yara International.

Bringing together BioPrime’s “Chiron” with Yara India’s expertise in crop nutrition, this collaboration marks a milestone in serving farmers with sustainable solutions that mitigate the risk of crop failures due to weather uncertainties and boost crop yields.

Chiron, developed by Bioprime, leverages cutting-edge SNIPR technology, utilizing small molecules to effectively modulate plant responses. This fast-acting formulation is designed to enhance flower count and improve flower-to-fruit conversion, significantly increasing crop yields. Also, Chiron helps deliver better qualitative parameters like uniformity of produce and higher-grade output, leading to additional profits for the farmers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Yara India to deliver sustainable solutions built on the back of nature for the benefit of farming community”, said Renuka Diwan, CEO of BioPrime. “Together with Yara India, we have the huge opportunity to cater to the unmet needs of the farmers facing the brunt of weather uncertainties leading to loss in yield”.

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia said,”We are delighted to announce Yara India’s strategic partnership with Bio Prime, a leading player in biostimulants. This alliance signifies not just our mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability, but also a shared vision of a greener future for India. Yara India is committed to enhancing crop nutrition and soil health, ensuring healthier crops and improved livelihoods contributing to a nature positive food future. “

Yara works closely with farmers to promote the use of balanced crop nutrition solutions through Yara branded retail outlets called Yara Crop Nutrition Centre (YCNC) and the FPO initiative, which results in enhanced yield and quality of output. The YCNCs have benefited over 1.2 million farmers across 1500 outlets in 17 states and 1 Union territory of India.

Yara India digitally connects with 5.5 million farmers across India and provides service to 218 FPOs, touching over 150 thousand farmers. In 2019, Yara India Technology Centre (Yara ITC) was established to address Yara’s technology demands and drive agile transformation. Being one of three Global Digital Hubs, Yara ITC is pivotal in developing digital solutions.

