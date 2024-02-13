BioPrime AgriSolutions, an innovator in sustainable agriculture, has received the green light from the government to commercialise its high-performance microbial strains from the Bionexus library.

The approval allows BioPrime to deliver its new microbial solutions, which are claimed to deliver a 2x performance improvement across 11 areas, including mineralisation, nitrogen fixation, nutrient use efficiency, and soil restoration.

These novel strains have been registered in collaboration with the government after .rigorous data generation encompassing safety, toxicology, and stability parameters, to ensuring quality and safety standards for its microbial offerings.

Beyond the approval for existing strains, BioPime’s approach extends to formulation innovation -- a key differentiator in addressing long-standing challenges associated with microbe stability, in-field establishment, and ensuring plant-microbe communication. Previous formulations in the market have failed to overcome these hurdles, limiting the true potential of microbes in agriculture.

Combining top-tier strains with cutting-edge formulations, Bioprime is poised to redefine the boundaries of microbial efficacy and deliver unparalleled performance.

Dr Shekhar Bhosle, Co-Founder and COO of BioPrime AgriSolutions, said, “The government’s approval to introduce our high-performance microbial strains reinforces our vision for a future where sustainable practices redefine the agricultural landscape.”

Speaking on the potential of the Bionexus Library, Dr Amit Shinde Co-Founder and COO of BioPrime AgriSolutions, said, “This is just the beginning for Bionexus biologicals. Our library contains several hundred high potential novel strains e.g. 650+ Bacillus strains, 300+ Pseudomonas strains, 250+ endosymbiotic nitrogen fixers, 50+ Trichoderma strains. We are cementing partnerships with global MNCs for these strains’ commercialisation. Besides, we are excited about our discovery of several potent microbial metabolites for anti-fungals, anti-bacterials, bioinsecticides and biopesticides.”

