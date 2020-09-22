Bioseed partners with IRRI for hybrid rice development

Bioseed — the hybrid seed business of diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram — and the Manila-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) have signed a memorandum of agreement which allows the former access to the latter’s world-class research facilities and technical expertise for advancing biotechnology research.

Under the pact, signed by Bioseed South East Asia Executive President Paresh Verma and IRRI Director General Matthew Morell, Bioseed will join the international institute’s Two-Lines Study Group for hybrid rice development, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It will enable Bioseed to leverage IRRI’s well-established research excellence to advance its biotechnology projects and accelerate the development of value-added food crops for farmers in the region,” said Verma.

“This agreement will help increase research capacity across South and South-East Asia and accelerate the development of improved crops for climate resilience and nutrition security,” said Remy Bitoun, Head of IRRI Tech Transfer.