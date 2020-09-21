Centre hikes MSP for wheat by ₹50 to ₹1,975/quintal

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Facing widespread farmer protests over the farm sector bills just passed in Parliament, the Centre on Monday announced Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for major crops of the forthcoming rabi season at least a month in advance. However, the quantum of increase was subdued both in value and percentage as compared to the previous season.
Floor price for wheat, the main rabi cereal crop, has been increased by ₹50 to ₹1,975 per quintal, up by about 2.6 per cent over the previous season. The support price for chana has been increased by ₹250 to ₹5,125, masoor by ₹300 to ₹5,100 and mustard by ₹225 to ₹4,650 per quintal. The MSP increases in the previous rabi marketing season were ₹85 (wheat), ₹255 (channa), ₹325 (masoor) and ₹225 (mustard) respectively. Similarly, the increase of ₹75 per quintal for barley to ₹1,600 and safflower by ₹112 per quintal to ₹5,327 were lower than an increase of ₹85 per quintal (barley and ₹270 (safflower) in the 2020-21 RMS.
The new MSP rates approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday were announced by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Parliament.
Also, the government announced the foodgrain production target of 301 million tonnes (mt) for the crop year 2020-21 (July-June season), an increase of 1.5 per cent over last year’s 296.65 million tonnes.
Rice production target has been fixed at 119.6 mt compared to 118.43 mt in last year’s fourth advanced estimate. Similarly, wheat production target has been fixed at 108 mt (107.59 mt last year). Total coarse cereal production is targetted at 47.80 mt (47.48 mt).
The crop targets were announced at the National Conference for Rabi Campaign 2020 on Monday that also reviewed the progress of kharif. Production target for pulses has been set at 25.60 mt as against last year’s 23.15 mt, while for oilseed it has been fixed at 37 mt (33.42 mt). The production target for mustard, a major rabi oilseed crop has been raised from 9.2 to 12.5 mt.
Acreages in the kharif season are higher by about 5.71 per cent at 1,113.63 lakh ha as on September 18. Cumulative rainfall in the current monsoon season has been 7 per cent higher, while the outlook for October-December period looks good, which should help the rabi sowing.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...