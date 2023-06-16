More than five hours after completing an elaborate landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat by midnight on Tuesday, erstwhile very severe cyclone Biparjoy weakened only by a single round and hovered over the Saurashtra-Kutch coast as a severe cyclone buffeted by winds of 85-95 km/hr, gusting to 105 km/hr.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) located it 70 km East-North-East of Jakhau Port and 50 km North-East of Naliya early on Friday morning. It may move to the North-East and weaken gradually into a cyclone over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon, and subsequently into a deep depression by evening.

Heavy rain forecast

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at most places over Saurashtra and Kutch and North Gujarat on Friday and over South Rajasthan and North Gujarat on Saturday, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Gale winds speeding to 55-65 km/hr, gusting to 75 km/hr, prevailed over the North-East Arabian Sea and squally winds of 40-50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr, by Friday afternoon.

Further monsoon progress

The northern limit of the monsoon has remained stuck for nearly a week along Ratnagiri, Koppal, Puttaparthi, Shriharikota, Malda and Forbesganj. The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for its further advance over some more parts of the South Peninsula, almost resembling a second onset of the monsoon, as well as East India and adjoining areas during the three days from Sunday.

RMSI revises loss estimates

A day after Biparjoy made landfall, geospatial technology solutions provider RMSI has revised upwards the total economic impact to Gujarat to ₹1,000 crore from ₹830 crore on the previous day. The updated analysis takes into account both structural and content losses for comprehensive assessment. The storm will have a significant impact on Gujarat’s coastal districts. Ports, logistics and oil and gas companies suspended operations at Mundra and Kandla in light of the cyclone landfall, after a red alert was issued in seven districts. The potential loss to solar park installations alone would be around ₹100 crore.

Damage to infrastructure

Pushpendra Johari, Senior Vice-President, Sustainability, RMSI, said Biparjoy will likely have a severe impact on Gujarat, with the total economic impact at around ₹1,000 crore. “It will impact solar plants significantly. At least three major seaports could well have been affected by strong winds and cyclone-induced floods, with Jakhau being the worst-hit due to its proximity to the landfalling storm,” Johari added.

