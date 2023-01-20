A strong demand from blenders coupled with lower arrivals lifted CTC dust prices in Kochi auctions.

Of the offered quantity of 8,51,704 kg in sale 3, the market witnessed a good sales percentage with 97 per cent of offerings sold. The market was steady and firm. Prices appreciated irregularly, especially popular marks and good liquoring teas. Auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said plainer sorts gained ₹1-2 a kg and sometimes more especially towards the close. The average price realisation was up by ₹1 at ₹145 per kg.

Weather woes

According to traders, dipping temperature in high ranges continues to hit tea arrivals in the forthcoming trading sessions as well. There was an improved demand from loose tea traders and a fair enquiry from upcountry buyers. However, export demand continued to be subdued.

Orthodox dust market also witnessed a good demand with 94 per cent of the offered quantity of 6,000 kg was sold. Exporters absorbed a small quantity.

In leaf sales, traders said improved export enquiry has been noticed especially from Iran and Russian buyers, which is expected to culminate into orders by January end and early February.

However, unsold quantities have gone up in leaf sales, while better quality received good sales in the trade. The lower demand from Kolkata buyers especially for orthodox leaves has hit sales in Kochi. This is because of higher arrivals of secondary grades in Kolkata auctions, facilitating buyers there to procure their requirements from there itself.

The sales percentage in orthodox leaves was only 66 per cent of the total offerings of 3,50,835 kg.The average price realisaton was up by ₹10 at ₹162 . Nilgiri whole leaf witnessed a strong feature and appreciated in value following quality. There has been an improved demand from West Asian markets and other destinations.

CTC leaf sales witnessed a good demand with 96 per cent of the offered quantity of 45,500 kg sold.