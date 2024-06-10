Blenders’ support coupled with upcountry buying lifted tea prices in Coonoor auctions, despite a rise in unsold quantities.

Traders said that blenders and upcountry buyers are scouting for tea from the South Indian auctions due to higher prices in the North. However, the rise in unsold quantities in sale 23 was because of price factor both for dust and leaf varieties.

Moreover, the auction platform is not witnessing expected level of crop hike mainly because the current rains are not productive and useful as far as tea gardens are concerned. They pointed out that the heavy showers in these days have not really helped tea plants and is unlikely to maintain its growth.

Good demand for better medium sorts

Global Tea Auctioneers said the offered quantity in leaf was 7,19,608 kg, witnessing a 94 per cent sales, while for the dust category it was 2,68,407 kg with a sales percentage of 93.

The high-priced teas in leaf CTC was generally lower by ₹2 to 3, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The better liquoring sorts sold dearer by ₹4 to 5 and more at times in line with quality.

The better medium sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The mediums and plainer sorts bolders were steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2, brokens had good demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4, Fannigs were fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2. Generally a fair demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneers said.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades sold dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times. The high priced and better liquoring sorts in dust CTC were lower by ₹4 to 5 with some withdrawals. The better medium sorts were fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2. The mediums and plainer was steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2. Generally, a fair demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.