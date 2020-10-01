BoB launches third edition of Baroda Kisan Pakhwada

The third edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’ — a pan-India initiative to encourage farmers to connect with services offered by Bank of Baroda and Government — got under way on Thursday, with the bank this year placing special emphasis on promotion of certain new agri-focussed schemes under Atmanirbhar package.

In focus during this Pakhwada period of October 1-16 are schemes for financing under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund and PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme.

The Pakhwada, which is happening mainly in virtual mode will conclude on October 16 with the celebration of ‘Baroda Kisan Diwas’, coinciding with ‘World Food Day’, a statement issued by the bank said.

Bank of Baroda, the country’s third largest public sector bank, sees initiatives like Baroda Kisan Pakhwada going a long way in helping the Government realise the goal of doubling the income of farmers expeditiously. Last year, over 6,11,779 farmers benefited from various outreach programmes conducted by the bank.