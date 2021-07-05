Booster brew: Assam rolls out incentive scheme for orthodox, speciality tea production

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Assam government, on Sunday, rolled out an incentive scheme to boost production of orthodox and speciality tea, which have high demand in overseas markets and can help fetch better prices for planters.
Launching the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentive Scheme (ATISIS), 2020, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted his government’s plans for land reforms of tea estates and enhancing social security network of workers by gradually taking over the existing health and educational institutions of gardens.
“The primary idea behind this scheme is to establish a balance between the production of CTC tea and orthodox variety. Orthodox tea has good demand in overseas markets. If we can increase the production, we can expand our market share,” he said.
Orthodox and speciality tea currently account for about 11 per cent of the State’s annual production, and the rest is of CTC variety.
The cost of manufacturing orthodox tea per kilogram is 20-25 per cent higher than that of CTC variety, and the ATISIS is expected to help bridge this gap, he said.
That hot cuppa chai will singe your pocket
“The cost of production of orthodox tea is higher and hence, help is needed. For this purpose, we have implemented this scheme,” Sarma said.
Under the ATISIS, the State government will provide interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum on working capital loan and subsidy of ₹7 per kg for production of orthodox and speciality varieties.
Moreover, a 25 per cent subsidy for the purchase of new machinery for the production of orthodox and speciality tea would be given.
The agricultural income tax holiday for three years has also been included in the scheme, which was approved by the previous BJP-led State government in October last year.
The scheme will be applicable for three years, starting from April 1, 2020.
Adverse weather conditions hit tea output in N. India during March-May
The chief minister said the incentive programme will entail an expenditure of ₹300 crore per annum, and urged the tea companies to start filing for reimbursement immediately so that the first payments can be made by August.
He also announced that ₹50 crore would be spent for campaign and publicity for Assam tea in overseas markets and mooted the idea of appointing an international brand ambassador.
The chief minister also said the State government plans to take reform measures for the maximum use of land in tea gardens and will amend existing laws to widen the scope of using such a resource.
To enhance the social security network of the tea garden population, he said plans are afoot to gradually take over the existing health and educational institutions of estates.
Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Tea Board Chairman Prabhat Bezbaruah and Indian Tea Association Chairman Vivek Goenka were also present on the occasion.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...