The G20 Agriculture Ministers’ meeting to be held in Hyderabad from June 15-17 will be attended by Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). According to IFAD, Lario will share IFAD’s vision for development with G20 leaders and make the case for investing in rural communities as the most cost-effective way to improve global food security and support global stability.

While in India, he will also meet Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. India is an important partner for IFAD, and IFAD has worked in and with India for more than 40 years.

The author is an intern with businessline.