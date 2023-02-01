In the year of the International Year of Millets, the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), which is leading a millet revolution in the country, gets a further facelift.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the institute will act as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for ‘Shree Anna’ to take the research on millets to the international level and make India a global hub for millets.

“India is at the forefront of popularising millets, whose consumption furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of farmers,” she said, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are the world’s largest producer and second largest exporter of ‘Shree Anna’. We grow several types of ‘Shree Anna’ such as jowar, ragi, bajra, kuttu, ramdana, kangni, kutki, kodo, cheena, and sama,” she said.

Related Stories Budget 2023: FM’s booster dose to drive tech adoption, make Indian agriculture future ready Announces Agri Accelerator Fund for start-ups, focusses on digital public infrastructure for the sector READ NOW

These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries.

Stating that small farmers are growing millets to offer healthy food to fellow citizens, she said the IIMR would be promoted as a CoE to make India a global hub for ‘Shree Anna’.

“It would share best practices, research and technologies at the international level,” she said.

The IIMR, which was set up in 1958 in the form of a project, has witnessed several transformations, ultimately becoming a dedicated institute for research in millets in 2014.