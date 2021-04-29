Buyers abroad shun costlier Indian soyameal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
After a surge in soyameal exports in recent months, the shipments are seen slowing down as overseas buyers shun the expensive Indian oilmeal.
Shipments are set to gain momentum once the new crop arrives in October. Trade sources said the slowdown in shipments should improve the domestic availability providing some respite for key consuming sectors like poultry.
India’s soyameal exports more than doubled during the financial year-ended March 2021 to 15.46 lakh tonnes in volumes as against 6.92 lakh tonnes in the previous year on robust purchases by countries such as the United States, Germany and Indonesia among others.
In value terms, exports registered a growth of 166 per cent at ₹5,825 crore over previous year’s ₹2,185 crore.
Exports jumped last year mainly due to better realisation, thanks to lesser supply from Argentina and Brazil coupled with good demand of Non-GMO soybean meal from the US and Europe and revival of export to Iran.
“Now, we are totally out-priced in the international market due to the high soyabean and meal prices. If buyers are getting it at $500-550 a tonne from elsewhere, why will anyone buy the Indian meal for $800,” said BV Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractors Association of India, the apex trade body for the edible oils industry.
Traditionally, the April-September shipments of soyameal slow down, but this year the Indian meal is totally out-priced due to high domestic price.
Ex-factory prices for the FAQ quality of soyameal is quoted around ₹62,000-62,500 per tonne. In dollar terms this will be $800-900 per tonne.
“You can’t export meal at this price. At the moment, exports are zero. Only those contracts that were committed at the higher price level and speciality value-added products are taking place,” said D N Pathak, Executive Director of Soyabean Processors Association of India.
In fact, the slowdown in shipments is good for the domestic consuming sector. “We have shortage and exports not taking place is a blessing for consuming sectors like poultry. There will be better availability in the domestic market till the next crop comes inOctober,” Mehta said.
Normally, the soyabean crushing picks up from October once the new crop arrives and go on till February-March, a period during which exports of soyameal peak.
The US was the biggest buyer of Indian meal during 2020-21 with over 2.26 lakh tonnes, closely followed by Germany at over 2.15 lakh tonnes.
Neighbouring countries Nepal at 1.51 lakh tonnes, Bangladesh at 1.09 lakh tonnes and Indonesia at 1.28 lakh tonnes were the other large buyers.
Purchases by Iran, another large buyer were short of a lakh tonne at 97,250 tonnes.
SOPA has estimated that soymeal production for 2020-21 oil year to be around 76.46 lakh tonnes, of which the domestic feed industry is seen at 51 lakh tonnes, domestic food segment at 7 lakh tonnes and exports at 18 lakh tonnes.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...