Buyofuel, a player in the biofuel industry, has launched ‘BuyoTrace’, a feature integrated into its online green fuel marketplace.

A media statement said ‘BuyoTrace’, a first of its kind, marks a significant leap forward in ensuring the authenticity and sustainability of biofuels, reinforcing Buyofuel’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer empowerment.

‘BuyoTrace’ is designed to instil confidence among consumers regarding the quality and sustainability of the biofuels they purchase through the platform, it said, adding, this transparency not only benefits consumers but also aligns with Buyofuel’s dedication to meeting global environmental goals.

Key features

Key features of ‘BuyoTrace’ include source verification, sustainability assurance, transparency and user empowerment.

In source verification, it tracks and verifies the origin of biofuel products, providing users with confidence in the authenticity of their purchases.

In sustainability assurance, it ensures that the biofuels traded on the Buyofuel platform are sustainably sourced, aligning with global environmental goals and sustainability standards.

The statement said ‘BuyoTrace’ offers complete visibility into the biofuel supply chain, enhancing trust among users by providing a clear understanding of the product’s journey.

It empowers buyers with information to make informed purchasing decisions, fostering a sense of responsibility and awareness in the biofuel market.

Quoting Kishan Karunakaran, CEO of Buyofuel, the statement said ‘BuyoTrace’ sets a new standard in the biofuel industry. “It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer empowerment. By providing complete transparency, we aim to redefine the biofuel market and contribute to a more sustainable future,” Karunakaran said.

The Buyofuel platform serves as a one-stop solution for connecting raw materials aggregators, manufacturers, consumers, and waste materials, making biofuel accessible to a wider audience. With the introduction of ‘BuyoTrace’, the platform now offers a traceability system that leverages advanced technology to track the journey of biofuels from their source to the end consumer, it said.

