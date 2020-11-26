Agri Business

Campco to market areca, pepper on e-commerce platform soon

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on November 26, 2020 Published on November 26, 2020

Will launch 1 kg pack of arecanut, 200 gm pack of pepper on e-commerce platform by end of December, says Campco’s Managing Director (in-charge)

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd is planning to market arecanut and pepper in consumer packs on the e-commerce platforms from next month.

SR Satishchandra, President, Campco, said Campco started marketing its chocolate products on an e-commerce platform recently. The feedback for this initiative is good.

He said now the cooperative is planning to market pepper and arecanut in consumer packs on the e-commerce platform.

Growth

HM Krishna Kumar, Managing Director (in-charge), said, “The cooperative will launch 1 kg pack of arecanut and 200 gm pack of pepper on e-commerce platform by the end of December.” Satishchandra said, Campco made a net profit of ₹32.10 crore during 2019-20 as against ₹28.58 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 12.31 per cent.

He said the price of white arecanut has crossed ₹400 a kg. Referring to Campco’s initiatives during the lockdown, he said the cooperative commenced purchases of arecanut and cocoa in a phased manner meeting the all the strictures laid down by the government.

In spite of a total standstill in all sectors, Campco extended a remunerative price to the grower-members during the lockdown.

The total production at the chocolate factory of Campco stood at 15,956 tonnes during 2019-20. It sold chocolates worth ₹224 crore during the period including export of 1,507 tonnes valued at ₹22.81 crore, he said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 26, 2020
pepper
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.