Campco to market areca, pepper on e-commerce platform soon

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd is planning to market arecanut and pepper in consumer packs on the e-commerce platforms from next month.
SR Satishchandra, President, Campco, said Campco started marketing its chocolate products on an e-commerce platform recently. The feedback for this initiative is good.
He said now the cooperative is planning to market pepper and arecanut in consumer packs on the e-commerce platform.
HM Krishna Kumar, Managing Director (in-charge), said, “The cooperative will launch 1 kg pack of arecanut and 200 gm pack of pepper on e-commerce platform by the end of December.” Satishchandra said, Campco made a net profit of ₹32.10 crore during 2019-20 as against ₹28.58 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 12.31 per cent.
He said the price of white arecanut has crossed ₹400 a kg. Referring to Campco’s initiatives during the lockdown, he said the cooperative commenced purchases of arecanut and cocoa in a phased manner meeting the all the strictures laid down by the government.
In spite of a total standstill in all sectors, Campco extended a remunerative price to the grower-members during the lockdown.
The total production at the chocolate factory of Campco stood at 15,956 tonnes during 2019-20. It sold chocolates worth ₹224 crore during the period including export of 1,507 tonnes valued at ₹22.81 crore, he said.
