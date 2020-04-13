Cashew growers, processors hoping to begin procurement this week

The Karnataka government’s decision to allow agricultural operations during the lockdown period has brought a ray of hope to both cashew growers and processors in the State.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, State Minister for Fisheries and Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada, said in a recent statement that there is no ban on harvesting of raw cashewnut and its transportation to processing units.

K Deviprasad, General Secretary of the Karnataka-based All India Cashew Growers’ Association, told BusinessLine that some primary cooperative societies in Dakshina Kannada district had begun the procurement of raw cashewnuts from growers. He said he is hopeful of procurement by cashew manufacturing units this week, as the association is in constant touch with the Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA) in this regard. Growers can be assured of a minimum of ₹70 a kg for the raw cashewnut, he said.

Subraya Pai, President of KCMA, told BusinessLine that the manufacturers are willing to buy raw cashewnuts from growers, subject to approvals from the government to begin operations of cashew manufacturing units.

Stating that this may result in farmers getting some relief and a fair price for their produce, he said the KCMA will ensure that no farmer sells the produce at distress.

Urging the growers to ensure the good quality of raw cashewnuts while selling them to manufacturing units and cooperative societies, Deviprasad said they should sun-dry the commodity for at least five days. Growers should adopt this as one of the post-harvesting practices from now itself, he said.

Both Deviprasad and Pai said a final decision on procurement of raw cashewnuts will be taken during this week.