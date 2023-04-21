The Agriculture Ministry has released crop-specific standard operating procedures (SOP) for the application of pesticides using drones.

Releasing the SOP, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Drone technology has been accepted by the government in the agriculture sector. As there are possibilities of new challenges in the agriculture sector, change in methodology is necessary along with change in strategy from time to time. Without the support of technology, we will not be able to achieve our goals in the future, so efforts are being made to link the schemes with technology.”

In reducing the cost of agriculture and avoiding the side effects of pesticides, farmers will get extensive benefits from drones, he said. The minister recalled the use of drones when there was an outbreak of locusts in 2020. He asked officials to make Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) more efficient to make drones accessible to farmers.

The Centre has granted 100 per cent subsidy in purchase of drones by KVKs so that the utility of spraying pesticides is demonstrated to a large number of farmers.

Govt’s priority

“Agriculture is our priority, so whether it is research or initiating schemes, the first priority of the government is to promote agriculture and improve the financial condition of the farmers. Amid many challenges in the farm sector, technical support is very crucial and the government is making continuous efforts in this direction,” Tomar said highlighting challenges like retaining farmers in farming, to attract new generation and to increase remuneration by reducing cost of production.

The minister further said the awareness programmes need to be conducted for graduate/post-graduate agricultural students so that they can get employment, besides making them capable of farming on their own land.

“The SOP was long awaited. This is going to benefit both the drone sellers as well as the end-users. Use of agri drones is increasing at a fast pace with rising awareness levels and the government support on this will revolutionise farming in India,” said Anoop Upadhyay, co-founder of IoTechWorld Avigation., a certified drone manufacturer.

Tomar also released a booklet titled “Machinery for Millets Production, Processing and Value Addition”.

Financial aid

Like KVKs, ICAR institutes, State agriculture universities, other government institutes and PSUs engaged in agricultural activities also are entitled to get 100 per cent subsidy on drone cost, up to ₹10 lakh per drone under the Agricultural Mechanisation Sub-Mission.

Farmer producer organisations are given grant-in-aid at the rate of 75 per cent for the purchase of drones for a demonstration on farmers’ fields.

To provide agricultural services through the use of drones, financial assistance is given at the rate of 40 per cent of the original cost of the drone by central hiring centres (CHCs) to farmers’ cooperative societies, FPOs and rural entrepreneurs for the purchase of drones, subject to a maximum of ₹4 lakh.

Agricultural graduates setting up CHCs are provided financial assistance up to ₹5 lakh at the rate of 50 per cent of the cost of a drone.

Individual small and marginal farmers, SC-ST farmers, women farmers, and farmers of northeastern States will also get 50 per cent of the cost of the drone subject to a maximum of ₹5 lakh, while other farmers are eligible for assistance at 40 per cent of the cost of the drone, subject to a maximum of ₹4 lakh.

