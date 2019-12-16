Cereals Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)30.003.45982.001875185032.04
Barhaj(UP)26.00301528.00180018209.09
Bangalore(Kar)25.00400239.00325042508.33
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC1868.00189018808.00
Agra(UP)17.00-151548.00188018806.82
Jhansi(UP)11.00189.47477.701680167012.37
Mathura(UP)8.00-11.11298.501880188017.50
Shamli(UP)8.00220203.0019701975-
Fatehabad(UP)7.00-44570.001820181049.18
Karvi(UP)4.0033.33204.40172017305.20
Achnera(UP)2.504.17175.201870186011.98
Mahoba(UP)2.00-76.47280.2017101720NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.505097.50202019504.66
Gazipur(UP)1.50-58.33368.901850186012.12
Bagru(Raj)1.30-78.33304.80195019008.33
HybridCumbu
Gangapur(Raj)65.00-35639.6020001760-
Bangalore(Kar)21.0061.54589.003500350045.83
Manvi(Kar)13.008.331037.0010501050NC
Ulhasnagar(Mah)9.00NC248.00280028007.69
Palanpur(Guj)7.007553.0049674727-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.30-62.05690.70175020002.94
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)4.80-55.56282.4017502100-
Manalurpet(TN)3.4013.33196.502642219738.32
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.00NC736.102563207643.67
Beawar(Raj)2.40200109.3021502150-1.15
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.309.5224.4047504550-
Mangrol(Guj)2.00NC38.5032503300-7.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC56.002100220010.53
Maize
Takhatpur(Cht)10605.8022322.4127463.1018151500-
Madhoganj(UP)3550.0073.1763661.0016201610-
Aligarh(UP)3500.00-22.22148415.0026502800-
Hardoi(UP)2400.0014.2980140.0016801740-
Ramanujganj(Cht)1959.20-74.5411613.8018151750-
Champaknagar(Cht)1349.484398.275182.5414001450-
Khurja(UP)1200.00-33.3330010.0025102505-
Mehmoodabad(UP)1200.00-2.4428555.0015401550-
Mainpuri(UP)910.00-77.1946978.0022302100-
Pilibhit(UP)900.00-62.5149792.5018001805-
Dadri(UP)750.00-16.6717290.0028102800-
Mathura(UP)650.003.1724370.0024202425-
Jahangirabad(UP)600.005062301.0025002500-
Haathras(UP)600.00-42.8650670.0025602512-
Buland Shahr(UP)550.0037.520695.2027502861-
Golagokarnath(UP)550.001013802.3014501460-
Gondal(UP)518.00-5.9911342.4016251615-
Shikohabad(UP)455.008102390.0021502155-
Tarapur(Guj)440.80-32.0923633.4820272486-
Atarra(UP)400.00-11.115410.0018151815-
Honnali(Kar)386.00171.8316019.001760176013.55
Sandila(UP)330.006.458648.5016701650-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)330.0013.792874.0024002350-
Ujhani(UP)300.00-255800.0018001900-
Mothkur(UP)260.0015.563643.0025502500-
Etah(UP)240.00-11.116138.0024502500-
Sahiyapur(UP)240.004.357365.2018151815-
Surajpur(Cht)237.10364.92485.8018401840-
Cheyyar(TN)226.05116.523118.4415481325-
Ajuha(UP)220.00528.57510.0018151750-
Jayas(UP)210.80858.186420.3016301630-
Lingasugur(Kar)199.00306.1210578.0024302475-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)197.0066.9510696.0013001600NC
Uttaripura(UP)182.00-63.373230.0018151815-
Kayamganj(UP)160.00-204960.0016201570-
Giddarbaha(Pun)152.50-60.291073.0024602480-
Honnali(Kar)150.00455.561171.0017231780-
Kadur(Kar)150.00188.46532.0018501650-
Achnera(UP)150.007.142038.0020502100-
Achalda(UP)150.00252812.8014401420-
Bareilly(UP)130.00-18.753773.5016751600-
Charama(Cht)128.0093.3513952.001450145045.00
Nautnava(UP)124.50-0.816741.1017501750-
Kishunpur(UP)123.003.366486.0018151815-
Ramdurga(Kar)120.0033.33465.0017501750-
Gangapur(Raj)120.00-34.781132.101900197035.71
Singroli(MP)119.10376.4873.341750176034.62
Dehgam(Guj)119.0052.37439.0016621722-
Wazirganj(UP)109.003.812239.0018501850-
Gadaura(UP)108.00-34.9410561.5018101810-
Payagpur(UP)104.10-30.5512210.5815901590-
Raibareilly(UP)100.00-9.091608.0018151815-
Shahganj(UP)100.00-200.001815--
Barhaj(UP)100.0042.861067.0018151815-
Risia(UP)95.00-190.001700--
Hardoi(UP)90.00-30.775825.001880187028.77
Kannauj(UP)90.00-47.0616414.001925195016.67
Devariya(UP)80.00NC2197.0018151815-
Kalipur(WB)78.0043008.0018151815-
Kalavai(TN)76.3962.43529.8316151638-
Jaunpur(UP)74.00591.59433.0018201820-
Panchpedwa(UP)71.00-22.832077.2013601430-
Kamlaganj(UP)68.50121.685407.401900190040.74
Aliganj(UP)67.8061.434577.201880188023.68
Nanjangud(Kar)62.0063.162689.0022001800-
Budalur(TN)60.0010057683.3019001900-
Gondal(UP)60.0017.654683.001860186024.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)60.00501697.0018151815-
Harihara(Kar)54.00-82.644638.0019251825-
Khedbrahma(Guj)50.00-501548.001987182734.71
Muradabad(UP)50.00-78.265155.8018151815-
Madhugiri(Kar)49.0088.46196.0022022160-
Thirukovilur(TN)45.004001718.9017451585-
Bachranwa(UP)43.00-65.045964.0018151815-
Farukhabad(UP)42.50-503707.0024002550-
Madhoganj(UP)42.50-16.674263.001870185018.35
Farukhabad(UP)42.00-52.271367.0016101550-
Lucknow(UP)41.007.891953.001890188036.96
Mohamadabad(UP)40.50-29.93917.2016701660-
Bhehjoi(UP)40.00-33.334934.0020402030-
Safdarganj(UP)40.0014.291469.6017851780-
Dataganj(UP)40.00-201306.5017801780-
Puranpur(UP)39.00-69.5345400.5017101670-
Sirsaganj(UP)38.80246.432669.0022002200-
Mohamadabad(UP)38.50-32.461650.4023002225-
Etah(UP)38.00525898.501960195024.05
Ganjdudwara(UP)37.00-22.921320.901930193022.93
Sandi(UP)36.00441934.0014501650-
Bankura Sadar(WB)36.0012.51050.0018151815-
Channagiri(Kar)35.00218.18304.0018501820-
Katra(UP)35.00-60.811484.1016001590-
Chintamani(Kar)34.0013.33160.0017501700-
Agra(UP)32.00-5.881252.501970197510.67
Rudauli(UP)31.702.2611575.1017801795-
Awagarh(UP)30.00-25348.0023002300-
Jasvantnagar(UP)30.00-57.141871.2015001500-
Nadia(WB)30.00-251054.0018351835-
Rura(UP)28.503.643053.0018151815-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)27.00-14.563718.2014501450-
Mohamadabad(UP)26.30-55.572414.201980190539.93
Gorakhpur(MP)25.6079.021435.7012501280-
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC1490.802000199014.94
Devgadhbaria(Guj)20.9024.4898.7012301230-
Sakri(Cht)20.40-29.9272.8014501550-
Gidam(Cht)20.00100164.0013501350-
Pratappur(Cht)20.00-60703.001760176023.08
Shikohabad(UP)20.00-20450.0015001550-
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-33.334402.001880185024.50
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00NC1886.0018151815-
Gandchiroli(Mah)19.0018.75120.0018951845-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-252253.0018151815-
Sirsaganj(UP)17.50-3.313958.801950193014.10
Thanjavur(TN)15.12-42.071624.9922502250-
Jasvantnagar(UP)15.00502710.0019501950-
Haathras(UP)15.00-1.321841.302160210026.98
Jafarganj(UP)15.00-31.82923.5015401530-
Kamlaganj(UP)14.80-75.581663.1018001780-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)13.20-5.04510.2012301230-
Chinnasalem(TN)12.4077.14448.501900115017.36
Sikandraraau(UP)12.00-33.33712.9027152710-
Vikkiravandi(TN)11.50342.31377.1015361510-
Narharpur(Cht)11.00-21.433160.3014501450-
Ghiraur(UP)11.0022.22404.0022002180-
Mainpuri(UP)11.00-70.27481.6019401950-
Lakshar(Utr)10.50401466.9019001900-
Kasdol(Cht)10.00-33.3316276.0013001300-
Sankeshwar(Kar)10.0011.111296.0016503232-
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.00566.67202.00146611793.31
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-601206.502100210023.53
Ujhani(UP)10.00-33.331517.002000198021.21
Gangoh(UP)8.50-329657.0023052285-
Bewar(UP)8.00-42.86559.2018201840-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)7.5025228.7018731949-
Billsadda(UP)7.5050210.1017801785-
Farukhabad(UP)7.00133.334330.001915190025.16
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.70-66.51276.902300230039.39
Thirukovilur(TN)6.00NC294.501700228910.97
Sangarapuram(TN)5.6040506.4015401648-
Bhurkoni(Cht)5.00-10.001400--
Palanpur(Guj)5.00-54.5589.0020502030-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00150533.502030204026.09
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-66.67303.001485151539.44
Achalda(UP)5.0040096.101980187038.95
Shamli(UP)5.0025116.002110211531.88
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)4.70193.75333.902300230039.39
Nawanshahar(Pun)4.20-96.741967.0431003000-
Sandila(UP)4.00-11.11720.0018401850-
Risia(UP)3.20-94.672533.3018201710-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.20-81.185834.4030001860100.00
Pratappur(Cht)3.00-98.71656.2027001835-
Thiruppananthal(TN)3.0050117.0017501750-
Sindholi(UP)3.00NC173.0014501350-
Bewar(UP)3.00-75235.6018201820-
Kannauj(UP)3.00-98.883757.0028001560-
Belacoba(WB)3.00-14.2931.0014001350-
Moynaguri(WB)3.00-14.2925.0013251400-
Manalurpet(TN)2.60160290.2015461652-
Muradabad(UP)2.50-50347.102015197518.53
Ajuha(UP)2.5038.8941.901785172527.50
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC357.0016001600NC
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC36.0018251825-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.0015001700NC
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.6711.0030003150-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50249.0017501950-
Beawar(Raj)1.00-80.39722.402200215033.33
Thammampati(TN)1.00-9.0915.451810180736.60
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC18.0015911591-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC19.0015911591-
Devariya(UP)1.00-50114.0018701865-
Richha(UP)0.60-981643.4017701770-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)31.00241630.0021002300-4.55
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-48.003100--
Kadur(Kar)9.0028.5725.0025003000-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.00-76.47813.0020002000-9.09
T.V.Cumbu
Thirukovilur(TN)10.00-16.67202.902400210932.45
Thiryagadurgam(TN)10.0025483.802625211933.93
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.00-33.331090.402723221937.04
Sangarapuram(TN)0.70-46.1564.902396165936.06
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
cereals