Cereals Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)151.007.09828.001934183121.64
Barhaj(UP)22.00NC953.00187018708.72
Ramdurga(Kar)9.00-9.003300--
Gazipur(UP)4.00-33.33138.101900190013.10
Ballia(UP)2.50-37.578.001855186010.75
Rasda(UP)1.50-40111.0018451830-
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)438.0037.34117.0013001400-
Gangavathi(Kar)242.00-242.001533--
Davangere(Kar)204.00-204.001900--
Honnali(Kar)196.0035.179990.0014801330-22.11
Nargunda(Kar)151.007.862690.0014251423-28.82
Harihara(Kar)87.0052.632059.00190019754.40
Unnao(UP)80.00-81.6113659.00181518253.42
Haliyala(Kar)79.00-41.911198.0014001700-17.65
Davangere(Kar)71.00-71.001250--
Jangipur(WB)66.50NC470.5017951800-
Dharwar(Kar)55.00-55.001450--
Hanagal(Kar)55.00NC8410.0012001200-33.33
Bangarpet(Kar)41.00-41.001750--
Shimoga(Kar)32.00-67.68131.0017251475-
Hanagal(Kar)29.00-55.383970.00165017003.13
Pilibhit(UP)25.00NC75100.00180518303.14
Chorichora(UP)25.00NC907.50175517500.29
Lingasugur(Kar)24.0084.624191.002550196226.24
Honnali(Kar)22.00-86.981294.00196019200.51
Mangalore(Kar)21.005104.0018001800-
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-33.334562.001800181512.50
Devariya(UP)20.0060687.00182018204.00
Gokak(Kar)17.00-17.001350--
Gorakhpur(UP)14.00-82.5308.0017501815-
Choubepur(UP)11.50-20.69558.65190019003.83
Purwa(UP)11.00-31.25471.0018151750-
Holenarsipura(Kar)9.00-82.351180.0017001550-14.14
Arakalgud(Kar)8.00-8.001200--
Bindki(UP)6.00-66.6722544.00182018204.00
Kudchi(Kar)4.00-90.911006.0018001600NC
Agra(UP)3.00-89.09952.5018101790-18.65
Ajuha(UP)2.502530.301970197015.88
Nadia(WB)2.00-33.33897.0018351835-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.50NC88.001925192011.27
Khurja(UP)0.80-73.3318240.0024152220-23.09
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Tumkur(Kar)25.0040040.0018502200-19.57
Bangalore(Kar)15.0036.36736.00310031006.90
Tarikere(Kar)4.00-4.003150-5.85
TOPICS
cereals