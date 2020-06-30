Challenges, opportunities in sugarcane sector post Covid

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The sugar industry requires a paradigm shift to be sustainable and profitable in the long run. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, with many start-ups and innovations, said industry captains at a recent webinar on ‘Combating post Covid-19 challenges in sugarcane sector through appropriate technologies and approaches’.
With capacity utilisation dropping to 35-40 per cent since the announcement of the lockdown in March, the sugar mills in Tamil Nadu have been fighting hard to survive.
“We have challenges beyond Covid. There could be a second wave and that could be a real threat, particularly during peak season (December-March). We have to come to terms with the new normal — localised outbreaks and lockdown,” said SJ Lakshman, AVP, EID Parry (I) Ltd, stressing the need for a paradigm shift to remain sustainable and profitable in the long run.
“The focus should be on two-three varieties, on varieties for ethanol with higher brix and shorter duration, possibility of sugar beet as an inter-crop, sweet sorghum varieties for ethanol etc...,” said Lakshman.
“At one time, we were pioneers in yield and technology, but nature has been against us in the last five years,” observed R Varadarajan, whole-time director, Rajshree Sugars.
While emphasising the need to focus on sugarcane in view of the fact that the sugar recovery in TN is not only below the national average, but has fallen from 9.5 per cent to hover around 8.6 per cent, Varadarajan said, “The State’s sugar production has slid from 2.42 lakh tonnes in 2011-12 to an estimated 0.87 lakh tonnes in 2020-21. At this rate, even if Tamil Nadu is dropped off the sugar map, the country wouldn’t know.”
M Silvester, whole-time director, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, said that only 26 of the 43 sugar mills (in the private and cooperative sector) in the State were operational, and that too at well-below optimal capacity.
The area under sugarcane has fallen by half since 2014-15 from 4.60 lakh acres to an estimated 2.30 lakh acres in 2019-20. “Rainfall deficit, depleting ground water table, delayed payment to cane farmers, lower net income (for the farmer) compared to other crops, labour shortage and increasing cost of labour, followed by Covid — which is paralysing entire activities” are behind the trend, he said.
“Around 23 million farm labourers have moved out of agriculture in the last eight-nine years. And this has further been affected in the aftermath of the pandemic. The way forward for agricultural labourers would be to face the new challenges head-on as the luxury of work from home is not possible in agriculture,” he added.
Stating that mechanisation of cane production system would be the tool to combat Covid-19 challenges, sugarcane expert K Nagendran cited success stories of cane farmers. “Innovation is the key and entrepreneurial capability of the successful farmers is visible,” he added.
Organised by the ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute here, the webinar was aimed at strategising ways to tide over the post pandemic challenges.
Highlighting some of the initiatives taken by the State government to revive the industry, Reeta Harish Thakkar, Commissioner, Sugar, TN government, said, “The utilisation capacity of the mills has dropped to 35-40 per cent since the announcement of the lockdown in March; we have decided to continue with the transitional production incentive, provide transport subsidy of ₹100 per tonne of cane (towards which an allocation of ₹106 crore has been made for 2020-21), disburse NADP subsidy and extend the micro irrigation scheme subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana 2020-21.”
“The government has settled ₹169 crore to the TN Generation and Distribution Corporation on behalf of the sugar mills, so the Corporation could in turn pay the industry, which would help (the latter) settle the cane dues to farmers,” the Sugar Commissioner said.
Bakshi Ram, Director of the century-old Sugarcane Breeding Institute, spoke about the two recent initiatives such as quality seed production under farmers participatory programme (which is being pursued for the second consecutive year) and release of Co 11015, a short duration cane variety.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...