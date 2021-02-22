China steps up focus on food security in major policy document

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
China will put greater pressure on its regions to boost grain yields and step up support for its domestic seed industry as it strengthens its focus on food security after the Covid-19 pandemic, as per a major policy document issued late Sunday.
The annual rural policy blueprint, known as the “No. 1 document”, placed greater emphasis on food security than in prior years, calling for all provinces to improve grain yields during the 2021-2025 period.
Beijing, which has long prioritised food security for its population of 1.4 billion, has strengthened its focus on the issue since the pandemic hit major food exporting nations lastyear and raised concerns about stability of food supplies.
“The uncertainty and instability of the external situation has increased significantly. On grain security, we must not take it lightly,” Tang Renjian, agriculture minister, told a media briefing on Monday, noting that China’s population was still edging higher.
The document, published by the State Council, China’s cabinet, noted that Communist party committees will also shoulder responsibility for food security, in addition to local government.
China will build a “national food security industry belt”, it added, a plan also outlined during a key economic policy meeting in December. The belt aims to connect all of the country’s key grain areas, officials said.
The document also reiterated the new priority on the seed sector, seen as key to food security, urging faster implementation of major scientific projects inbreeding. It urged the “industrial application of biological breeding,” using a term that encompasses genetically modified crops, among others.
It also called for stronger protection of intellectual property rights in breeding, and support for leading seed companies to establish commercial breeding systems.
China will also stabilise production of soybeans and develop edible oilseed crops including rapeseed and peanut, it said,amid tighter global supplies of edible oils, and will diversify its imports of agricultural products.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...