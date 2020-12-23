CIFT launches seaweed-based nutraceuticals and sanitisers

Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has introduced seaweed-based nutraceuticals and sanitisers in the market. To commercialise the product, the Kochi based research organisation has tied up with Bodina Naturals Pvt Ltd, an ayurvedic manufacturing company.

CIFT Director C N Ravishankar said that seaweeds are good source of anti-oxidants, dietary fibre, essential amino acids, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. The bioactive compounds present in seaweeds have scientifically proven health promoting properties like anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, dyslipidemia, bone-health, heart-health and mental-health benefits. It is found that seaweeds along Indian coastline have immense nutritional potential.

In the harvest and post-harvest fisheries sector, he said CIFT has been working on seaweeds and has developed and commercialized many aqua-nutraceuticals from seaweeds. These products are in line with the regulatory compliances to meet the demand of the consumers.

The nutraceuticals such as FucoidanExt, FucoTeaExt, Nutridrink, cookies, yoghurt are some of the promising seaweed-based products developed by the institute, and is in the process of deriving more and more effective products from seaweeds with its research capabilities.

The popularisation of seaweed products in the domestic market is a new venture initiated by CIFT which is more relevant in the pandemic situation to get sanitised from viral attack and also to enhance immunity by natural means, he added.