CIS exporters lift leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions

Improved buying by exporters to CIS countries has lifted orthodox leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions.

The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens has appreciated by a longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more. The quantity offered in sale 14 was 1,80,907 kg and 62 per cent of the quantity was sold. The average price realisation has also gone up at ₹132.77 per kg from last week level of ₹127.56. Other exporters and upcountry buyers also lent fair support. There were also lot of withdrawals especially browner varieties due to low bid or lack of bid, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The CTC leaf auctions witnessed a good demand with 76 per cent of the offered quantity of 36,946 kg getting sold. The market was higher by ₹10 and sometimes more especially medium and plainer teas. Blenders and upcountry buyers were very active, while there was a subdued demand from exporters who covered a negligible quantity.