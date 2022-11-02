Villgro and Cisco India Cash Grant Program have jointly announced the launch of TVARAN initiative to support the growth of India’s women-led social enterprises in climate action.

The program aims to expand the market presence of women-led start-ups innovating in renewable energy, water and waste management and climate-smart agriculture.

The six-month targeted acceleration is a high-engagement initiative that is designed to finance and implement the go-to-market strategies of women entrepreneurs. Through the acceleration program, Villgro and Cisco will deploy support mechanisms in the form of financial support of ₹1 crore (up to ₹20 lakh per start-up), as well as support the capacity building, business planning, mentorship and peer learning, focussed towards the implementation of go-to-market strategies, a statement said.

Start-ups in the climate action sector that are founded/co-founded by women with at least 50 per cent shareholding, playing an active decision making role are eligible to apply.

“Powering an inclusive future for all is Cisco’s purpose. Through our partnership with Villgro, we are announcing our commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs driving climate resilience through their business. We are excited at this unique opportunity and look forward to staying closely engaged with the start-ups,” Harish Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC said in a statement

Jenaan Lilani Bhargava, Chief Operating Officer, Villgro Innovations Foundation, said, “Villgro’s work with women entrepreneurs has had a steadfast focus on market access enablement. That is where we believe ecosystem support is yet inadequate, and where Villgro can add the most value. TVARAN has been born out of this belief, with the objective of increasing the market presence of women-led solutions to climate change. We are grateful to have found a committed partner in Cisco towards this mission.”