After the lower output estimated by the agriculture ministry for 2023-24 kharif crops, noted economist and former Chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Ashok Gulati has said that climate change is knocking on the door and there is a need to invest more in irrigation facilities.

“Climate change is knocking on our door and we need to invest more in irrigation facilities, learn how to use water more wisely. And also we have to look at more climate resistant varieties of seeds that requires more spending on agriculture Research and Development. There is also a need to invest in educating farmers on how to use water - for every drop they need to understand it’s importance.

The government has to develop a system that is climate resilient., should be able to withstand both droughts as well as floods. Water storage is need of the hour, whether in reservoirs or check dams or through groundwater recharge.”

However, within pulses, Chana (gram), having the biggest share among all, is very much under control as the government has ample stocks to tame prices, the former head of CACP said. The Centre is selling chana dal under “Bharat” brand at Rs 60/kg in select places through cooperatives Nafed and NCCF.

