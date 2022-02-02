Adding one more fish to India’s marine biodiversity, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has identified a new carangid (Vatta) species from the Indian coast.

The fish, Scomberoides pelagicus, belongs to the ‘queen fish’ group and is locally Scomberoides pelagicus known as ‘pola vatta’.

CMFRI confirmed it as a new species after detailed taxonomic and genetic analysis. The fish has a distinct deep ovate body, concave dorsal head profile and stout, and fewer gill rakers on the first gill arch compared to closely related species.

There are more than 60 species of carangids in Indian seas, of which four belong to the ‘queen fish’ group. The newly described fish is the fifth addition. Globally, three queen fishes became extinct earlier.

“Owing to their increasing role in the human food chain, identification of more new fishes assumes significance as it helps enrich marine biodiversity,” said EM Abdussamad, Principal Scientist, who identified the fish.

“To conserve marine biodiversity, information on overlooked species, their correct identification, updated taxonomic classification and grouping is the basic requirement”, he said, adding that the identification of Scomberoides pelagicus would greatly help policymakers, marine scientists and other stakeholders in their conservation efforts.

The fish is present across coasts in the country, including Kerala, is highly relished and has good demand in domestic markets.