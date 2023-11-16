Farm equipment maker CNH Industrial has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (ICAR-CITH), Srinagar to collaborate on fruit harvesting technology in India.

The partnership will focus on enhancing the mechanization of fruit harvesting, specifically apples, integrating cutting-edge techniques. It will also foster the development of innovative solutions tailored to India’s unique agricultural challenges, according to a statement by CNH.

“This strategic partnership seeks to pioneer groundbreaking innovation within horticulture. Together with ICAR - CITH, we look forward to combining our knowledge and expertise to deliver a step change in agricultural efficiency and productivity, benefiting the farmers and the wider agriculture community,” said Garv Modwel, Group Leader, Advanced Technology and Innovation, CNH India Technology Center, in a statement.

As per the MoU, CNH will oversee the design and development process of harvesting. The company will supply prototypes for field tests and make improvements based on the trial outcomes.

M.K Verma, Director, ICAR - CITH Srinagar, said, “We look forward to collaborating with CNH to bring technological advancement to the Indian horticultural sector. The project offers an opportunity for our experts to apply their experience and understanding in developing solutions that will help reshape the future of fruit harvesting in India.”

ICAR-CITH will support image collection, logistics and operational aspects. The institute will analyze field test data such as picking efficiency, post-harvest losses, and the impact on fruit quality.