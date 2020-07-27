Coffee Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:36:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC160.00820074007.89
Published on July 27, 2020
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)
