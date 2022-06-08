Contain adulteration in fish, say speakers at CIFT seminar

Speakers at a seminar have lauded the efforts of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology for bringing quality testing methods to reach the public and upholding and empowering consumer rights.

In the inaugural address at the seminar “Safe Fish for Healthy Life”, K Riji John, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has emphasised the need for a common awakening to prohibit the malpractices to protect the quality of fish, as safe fish is a right of every citizen.

World Food Safety Day

The CIFT conducted a seminar on fish food safety held in the backdrop of World Food Safety Day and is also co-hosted by the Society of Fisheries Technologists India (SOFTI) and Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Leela Edwin, Director, CIFT highlighted the NABL and FSSAI accredited lab facilities offered by the Institute for the inspection of the fish samples for adulteration.

Alex K Ninan, President, Seafood Exporters Association (Kerala Chapter) stressed emphasized the need for training to be imparted in the fisheries sector to avoid poor handling of fish and for improving supply chain management.

Scientists at the CIFT said that they are exploring ways to detect the contamination of fish with chemicals such as sodium benzoate, which is an anti-bacterial preservative, and phosphate that is reported to be used to preserve shrimps. They pointed out that new methods were being adopted to preserve fish considering its demand in the market and that the CIFT mandate included ensuring safe fish supply to people.